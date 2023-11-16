The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.

In games Southern Illinois shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 163rd.

Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73 the Cougars allowed.

When Southern Illinois put up more than 73 points last season, it went 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.

The Salukis ceded 57.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66 in road games.

In home games, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to away from home (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule