The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • In games Southern Illinois shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73 the Cougars allowed.
  • When Southern Illinois put up more than 73 points last season, it went 6-0.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
  • The Salukis ceded 57.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 66 in road games.
  • In home games, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to away from home (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kentucky State W 88-57 Banterra Center
11/10/2023 Queens W 91-68 Banterra Center
11/16/2023 Chicago State - Banterra Center
11/21/2023 James Madison - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

