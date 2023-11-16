Thursday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) and the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) clashing at Banterra Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-59 win for heavily favored Southern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 85, Chicago State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-25.8)

Southern Illinois (-25.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

Southern Illinois was 321st in college basketball in points scored (65.7 per game) and 12th-best in points allowed (61.4) last season.

On the glass, the Salukis were 322nd in the country in rebounds (28.8 per game) last year. They were 101st in rebounds conceded (30.0 per game).

Southern Illinois was 109th in college basketball in assists (13.9 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Salukis were 112th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last season. They were 259th in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Defensively, Southern Illinois was 46th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.1 last season. It was 120th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.0%.

Last season, the Salukis attempted 46.4% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 53.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.8% of the Salukis' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.2% were 2-pointers.

