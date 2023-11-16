Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) host the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Banterra Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Carbondale, Illinois
- Venue: Banterra Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Southern Illinois won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Chicago State sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-17-0 mark of Southern Illinois.
Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Illinois
|65.7
|136
|61.4
|134.4
|128.9
|Chicago State
|70.3
|136
|73
|134.4
|140.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Southern Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73 the Cougars gave up.
- When Southern Illinois totaled more than 73 points last season, it went 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Illinois
|13-17-0
|15-15-0
|Chicago State
|13-10-0
|11-12-0
Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southern Illinois
|Chicago State
|13-2
|Home Record
|8-0
|8-6
|Away Record
|3-20
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-0-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|64.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-3-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.