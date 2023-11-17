On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (4-8) square off against the Orlando Magic (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Magic matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are giving up 112.3 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

The Magic put up 108.3 points per game (29th in league) while allowing 106.6 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The teams combine to score 216.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 218.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

Chicago has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Orlando is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zach LaVine 22.5 -125 24.5 DeMar DeRozan 21.5 -105 23.3 Nikola Vucevic 19.5 -125 14.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Vucevic or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bulls and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Magic +40000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.