The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take the court against the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 109 - Bulls 108

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.8)

Magic (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

The Magic's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (62.5%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents don't do it as often (27.3% of the time) as Chicago and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 3-4, while the Magic are 3-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls have struggled to put up points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 108.5 points per game. They've done better at the other end, ranking 15th by allowing 112.3 points per contest.

Chicago, who ranks 22nd in the league with 42.3 boards per game, is allowing 48.6 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Bulls haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.1 assists per contest.

Chicago is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks best in the league in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and fifth-best in forced turnovers (15.6 per contest).

The Bulls are sinking 11 treys per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

