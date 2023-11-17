The Chicago Bulls (2-4) match up with the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

The Magic are receiving 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this year.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz gets the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Bulls Magic 105.7 Points Avg. 107.6 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 104 43.6% Field Goal % 45.3% 31.6% Three Point % 31.6%

