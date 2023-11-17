How to Watch the Bulls vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take the court against the Orlando Magic (6-5) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Magic Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Bulls are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.
- The Bulls put up only 1.9 more points per game (108.5) than the Magic give up (106.6).
- Chicago is 3-3 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 110.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 105.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
- Chicago is surrendering 109.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.6).
- The Bulls are averaging 11.9 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (9.8 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Personal
|Dalen Terry
|Out
|Patella
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
