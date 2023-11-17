Player prop bet odds for Franz Wagner and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 5.0 less than his over/under on Friday (19.5).

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Friday of 11.5.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

He 0.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -164) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's over/under for Zach LaVine is 22.5 points, 2.0 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

LaVine has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

LaVine has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wagner on Friday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.0.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.

Wagner has connected on 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 12.5-point total set for Cole Anthony on Friday is 6.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Anthony has averaged 2.0 assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Anthony has connected on 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

