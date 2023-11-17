How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-4) will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls gave up.
- Chicago State had a 6-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Owls scored 15.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars allowed (80.0).
- Florida Atlantic went 2-0 last season when scoring more than 80.0 points.
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|L 83-48
|Calihan Hall
|11/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 100-42
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|Ball State
|L 85-56
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
