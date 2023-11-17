The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, face the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 96-94 loss against the Magic, White put up five points.

We're going to look at White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-152)

Over 2.5 (-152) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic conceded 114 points per contest last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last year, giving up 42 per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per game.

On defense, the Magic allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

Coby White vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 33 5 1 1 1 0 1

