Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cook County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
