Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Marist High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

York High School at Loyola Academy

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18

12:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18

3:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Burbank, IL

Burbank, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago