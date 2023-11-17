Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marist High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
York High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Burbank, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
