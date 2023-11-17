Friday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) facing off at Desert Diamond Arena (on November 17) at 11:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for DePaul.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

DePaul vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 11:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

DePaul vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 74, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-4.1)

DePaul (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

DePaul Performance Insights

On offense, DePaul was the 186th-ranked squad in the nation (71.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 17th-worst (77.3 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Blue Demons were 306th in the country in rebounds (29.2 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (35.5).

Last season DePaul was ranked 109th in college basketball in assists with 13.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Demons were 74th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, DePaul was 196th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.0%.

Last year, the Blue Demons attempted 37.8% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.6% of the Blue Demons' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.4% were 2-pointers.

