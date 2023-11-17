The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) take on the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Valparaiso matchup.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.

Valparaiso went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 17 of the Beacons' games hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).

The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

