The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) host the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at State Farm Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the game.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Illinois put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-17-0 mark of Valparaiso.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 143.2 67.2 140.8 140.5 Valparaiso 68.9 143.2 73.6 140.8 139.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 73.6 the Beacons allowed.

Illinois had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0

Illinois vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Valparaiso 15-2 Home Record 8-7 3-7 Away Record 2-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

