MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one game featuring a MAC team on Friday in college basketball action.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
