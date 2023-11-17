The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Spartans put up 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Michigan State put up more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Butler went 12-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

When Butler allowed fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).

In home games, the Spartans surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than on the road (72).

Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).

At home, Butler made 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule