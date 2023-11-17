The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) battle the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Northern Illinois put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Huskies ranked 280th.

The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers gave up.

When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Northern Illinois went 12-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).

At home, the Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.

Northern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule