Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-5.5)
|153.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-5.5)
|154.5
|-245
|+198
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Illinois compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Huskies were 8-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia State covered five times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
- Panthers games went over the point total 13 out of 26 times last season.
