The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

In Northern Illinois' games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Huskies beat the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.

Georgia State had less success against the spread than Northern Illinois last year, sporting an ATS record of 5-21-0, as opposed to the 16-11-0 record of the Huskies.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 66.7 138.7 69.4 144.4 134.5 Northern Illinois 72.0 138.7 75.0 144.4 143.4

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies averaged just 2.6 more points per game last year (72.0) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (69.4).

Northern Illinois put together a 13-2 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 5-21-0 13-13-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Northern Illinois 10-9 Home Record 5-7 0-11 Away Record 7-10 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

