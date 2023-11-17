The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) will face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Deejuan Pruitt: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 74.6 109th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.2 49th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.3 237th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.