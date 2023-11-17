The Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) meet in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

In SIU-Edwardsville's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

The Cougars' record against the spread last season was 13-15-0.

SIU-Edwardsville (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 14.4% more often than Nicholls State (8-17-0) last year.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 75.6 150.2 72.7 144 149.3 SIU-Edwardsville 74.6 150.2 71.3 144 144.3

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels gave up.

When it scored more than 72.7 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 7-7 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 18-10-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SIU-Edwardsville 11-2 Home Record 9-5 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

