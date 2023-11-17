The UIC Flames (2-1) take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks put up just 3.2 more points per game last year (61.6) than the Flames allowed their opponents to score (58.4).

When Southeast Missouri State allowed fewer than 57.7 points last season, it went 8-0.

Last year, the Flames put up 57.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 63.2 the Redhawks gave up.

UIC went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

UIC Schedule