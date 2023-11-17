How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) play the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Illinois vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Lindenwood vs Omaha (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Morehead State vs Penn State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Nicholls State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UT Martin vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Leathernecks had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.
- Western Illinois went 14-3 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Jaguars ranked 262nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Leathernecks finished 251st.
- Last year, the 73.0 points per game the Leathernecks recorded were just 1.7 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.3).
- Western Illinois had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 71.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Western Illinois posted 80.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Leathernecks were better at home last year, giving up 72.7 points per game, compared to 74.0 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Western Illinois performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 26.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/8/2023
|@ SMU
|L 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Saint Ambrose
|W 94-59
|Western Hall
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|-
|Western Hall
|11/21/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.