The Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) play the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Leathernecks had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.

Western Illinois went 14-3 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Jaguars ranked 262nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Leathernecks finished 251st.

Last year, the 73.0 points per game the Leathernecks recorded were just 1.7 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.3).

Western Illinois had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Western Illinois posted 80.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Leathernecks were better at home last year, giving up 72.7 points per game, compared to 74.0 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Western Illinois performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 26.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule