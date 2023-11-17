Friday's game between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) and Southern Jaguars (1-2) matching up at Western Hall has a projected final score of 81-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Venue: Western Hall

Western Illinois vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 81, Southern 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-7.5)

Western Illinois (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Western Illinois Performance Insights

At 73.0 points scored per game and 72.4 points allowed last season, Western Illinois was 144th in college basketball offensively and 248th defensively.

The Leathernecks grabbed 30.6 rebounds per game and gave up 31.5 boards last year, ranking 251st and 192nd, respectively, in the country.

Western Illinois was 128th in college basketball in assists (13.7 per game) last year.

At 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Leathernecks were 219th and 291st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.5% from beyond the arc last year, Western Illinois was 73rd and 103rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Western Illinois attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of Western Illinois' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

