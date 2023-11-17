The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) will meet the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Game Information

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Illinois vs. Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 71.9 175th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.6 149th 128th 13.7 Assists 14.1 101st 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

