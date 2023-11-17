The Chicago Bulls, with Zach LaVine, take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

LaVine, in his most recent game (November 15 loss against the Magic), posted 19 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on LaVine's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)

Over 22.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-167)

Over 3.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic allowed 114.0 points per game last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last season, allowing 42.0 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 13.0 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 36 19 6 3 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.