How to Watch the Blues vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Blues hit the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Blues vs Kings Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 40 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.
- With 42 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|15
|6
|11
|17
|14
|14
|56.4%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|13
|5
|5
|10
|7
|13
|11.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|15
|5
|5
|10
|12
|14
|48.8%
|Jordan Kyrou
|15
|4
|5
|9
|10
|12
|40%
|Justin Faulk
|15
|0
|8
|8
|6
|12
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 41 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|15
|7
|9
|16
|2
|5
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|15
|3
|13
|16
|8
|6
|33.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|15
|8
|7
|15
|4
|6
|56.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|15
|2
|11
|13
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|15
|7
|6
|13
|6
|7
|21.4%
