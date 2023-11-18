Blues vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3), coming off a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW. The Blues lost to the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in their most recent outing.
Blues vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-200)
|Blues (+165)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won six (54.5%).
- St. Louis has entered three games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has played four games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Kings Additional Info
Blues vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|58 (4th)
|Goals
|42 (28th)
|41 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|40 (5th)
|12 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (31st)
|6 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.
- St. Louis has hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Blues' games average 8.5 goals, 1.0 goal higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (42 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Blues' 40 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +2.
