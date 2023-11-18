The Miami Heat (8-4) visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) after winning four straight road games. The Heat are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -2.5 214.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 214.5 points in 10 of 13 outings.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 219.2-point total on average, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 8 66.7% 110.7 218.3 110.3 221.8 220.5
Bulls 10 76.9% 107.6 218.3 111.5 221.8 220.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .400 (2-3-0).
  • The Bulls' 107.6 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 4-9 2-2 6-7
Heat 5-7 1-4 5-7

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat
107.6
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.3
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
2-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-4
3-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1

