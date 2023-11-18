The Chicago Bulls (4-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Miami Heat (8-4) on Saturday, November 18 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Bulls lost 103-97 to the Magic on Friday. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 34 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dalen Terry SG Out Patella 1.5 1.0 0.5 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

