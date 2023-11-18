Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Heat on November 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -159)
- The 23.3 points DeRozan scores per game are 2.8 more than his prop total on Saturday.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
- DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- DeRozan's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (16.5).
- He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
- Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Zach LaVine Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: +106)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: -115)
- The 21.5-point total set for Zach LaVine on Saturday is 3.0 less than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).
- His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- Saturday's points prop for Jimmy Butler is 24.5. That is 8.0 more than his season average.
- He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
- He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.
