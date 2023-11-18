United Center is where the Miami Heat (8-4) and Chicago Bulls (4-9) will square off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. DeMar DeRozan is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Bulls' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Bulls fell to the Magic 103-97. With 34 points, Zach LaVine was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 34 6 3 2 0 4 DeMar DeRozan 23 4 3 1 0 1 Alex Caruso 18 1 0 2 2 4

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the field.

Nikola Vucevic contributes with 14.5 points per game, plus 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists.

LaVine gets the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso's averages for the season are 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Bulls get 9.8 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.5 boards and 4 assists.

