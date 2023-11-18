With Week 12 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 33-10 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Delaware

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 45-7 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 38-20 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 31-24 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Albany (NY)

@ Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

6. Elon

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 38-24 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 31-24 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. Richmond

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 38-24 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

10. Towson

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Villanova

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

11. Campbell

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 45-7 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ NC A&T

@ NC A&T Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 31-10 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Elon

@ Elon Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ New Hampshire

@ New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-9 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)

