Can we count on Colton Parayko finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Parayko has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:31 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:46 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:21 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.