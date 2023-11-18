Can we count on Colton Parayko finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Parayko has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:31 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:46 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:21 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

