DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

DeRozan put up 23 points in his last game, which ended in a 103-97 loss versus the Magic.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-159)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 109.8 points per game last year made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 41 24 5 10 2 0 3 12/20/2022 40 24 5 5 0 0 0 10/19/2022 36 37 6 9 2 1 2

