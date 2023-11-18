Saturday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (2-1) and the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) clashing at Imperial Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-52 victory for heavily favored DePaul according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Blue Demons head into this contest following an 81-74 loss to Louisville on Sunday.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

DePaul vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 87, South Dakota 52

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Demons' +143 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (338th in college basketball).

DePaul averaged 0.5 fewer points in Big East games (76.1) than overall (76.6).

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons averaged 5.3 more points per game at home (80.5) than away (75.2).

DePaul gave up fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (76.0) last season.

