Is there high school football on the docket this week in DuPage County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    York High School at Loyola Academy

    • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron High School at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Francis High School at Nazareth Academy

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Lake Zurich, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Normal Community High School at Downers Grove North High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Downers Grove, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Burbank, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

