Is there high school football on the docket this week in DuPage County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

York High School at Loyola Academy

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18

12:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18

1:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis High School at Nazareth Academy

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal Community High School at Downers Grove North High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Downers Grove, IL

Downers Grove, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School