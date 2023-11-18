The Coppin State Eagles (0-5) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall, airing at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Eastern Illinois shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 7-8 overall.
  • The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.
  • Last year, the Panthers recorded 14.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).
  • Eastern Illinois went 5-0 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.7).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than on the road (76.4).
  • Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.9, 35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Monmouth (IL) W 91-45 Lantz Arena
11/11/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 89-65 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State L 69-61 Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State - Millett Hall
11/19/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
11/25/2023 Eureka - Lantz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.