The Coppin State Eagles (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Illinois Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Illinois (-7.5) 134.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Illinois (-7.5) 135.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Panthers games.

Coppin State went 10-18-0 ATS last year.

Last year, 15 of the Eagles' games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.