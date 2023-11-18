Our projection model predicts the Eastern Illinois Panthers will defeat the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Joe Walton Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Eastern Illinois vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-9.6) 46.5 Eastern Illinois 28, Robert Morris 18

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered four times in 11 games with a spread last year.

A total of eight of Panthers games last year went over the point total.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials covered three times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Colonials games went over the point total.

Panthers vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Robert Morris 21.0 29.0 22.8 21.2 19.2 36.8 Eastern Illinois 23.2 20.3 25.4 22.0 21.0 18.6

