The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Information

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 72.0 169th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 238th 30.9 Rebounds 27.6 354th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 344th 5.2 3pt Made 8.4 66th 75th 14.5 Assists 11.3 313th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 14.3 340th

