The Coppin State Eagles (0-5) visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Panthers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Illinois -6.5 134.5

Eastern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois' games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 18 times.

Eastern Illinois' matchups last season had an average of 140.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

Eastern Illinois won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Eastern Illinois was listed as the moneyline favorite just one time last season, a game it won.

The Panthers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Eastern Illinois has an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Illinois 18 66.7% 68.8 140.8 72.1 155.3 138.9 Coppin State 25 89.3% 72 140.8 83.2 155.3 151.4

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Panthers put up 14.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

When Eastern Illinois put up more than 83.2 points last season, it went 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 0-0 16-11-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 3-11 15-13-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Illinois Coppin State 6-9 Home Record 4-6 3-12 Away Record 5-16 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

