Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini square off at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Hawkeyes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Illinois vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3) Over (32.5) Iowa 28, Illinois 14

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Illini based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

The Fighting Illini have only covered the spread two times in 10 opportunities this year.

Illinois is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

In the Fighting Illini's 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Illinois games this season have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 14.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Hawkeyes are 4-4-1 this year.

Iowa has an ATS record of 2-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Iowa has had two games (out of nine) go over the total this year.

The average total for Iowa games this season has been 36.8, 4.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Fighting Illini vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 18.8 12.3 23.8 11 11.7 16.7 Illinois 23.8 29.3 23.7 27.5 24 32

