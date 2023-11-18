Saturday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1) and Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) going head to head at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena has a projected final score of 87-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Fighting Illini are coming off of a 103-33 win over Saint Peter's in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Illinois vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: NBC

Illinois vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 87, Illinois 65

Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Illini's +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball).

Illinois scored fewer points in conference play (72.7 per game) than overall (75.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (72.2).

Illinois allowed 63.6 points per game at home last season, and 67.4 away.

