The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-4) and the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alerus Center in a battle of MVFC foes.

North Dakota is putting up 366.1 yards per game offensively this year (54th in the FCS), and is giving up 375.9 yards per game (81st) on the other side of the ball. Illinois State has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (34) and 23rd-best in points allowed per game (20.3).

We have more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Illinois State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Illinois State North Dakota 430.2 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.1 (52nd) 321.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (84th) 194.7 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (61st) 235.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 2,111 yards on 69.7% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards with two scores.

Mason Blakemore has run for 882 yards on 128 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Cole Mueller has run for 374 yards across 79 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has racked up 909 receiving yards on 66 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has caught 56 passes and compiled 549 receiving yards (54.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Eddie Kasper's 29 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 373 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 1,932 yards (193.2 ypg) to lead North Dakota, completing 71.5% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has 530 rushing yards on 73 carries with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has been handed the ball 74 times this year and racked up 468 yards (46.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 22 grabs for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 52 receptions for 598 yards (59.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Wesley Eliodor has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 250 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Red Wilson's 20 grabs are good enough for 227 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota or Illinois State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.