Illinois vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Fighting Illini will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 30.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup.
Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- South Florida vs UTSA
Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Illinois has won just two games against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Iowa is 4-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.