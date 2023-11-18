The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) are favored by 3 points when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The point total is set at 32.5 for the game.

Iowa sports the third-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (12.3 points allowed per game), but rank 11th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (18.8 points per game). From an offensive angle, Illinois is accumulating 23.8 points per game (90th-ranked). It ranks 101st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.3 points allowed per game).

Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

Iowa vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3 -110 -110 32.5 -105 -115 -155 +130

Illinois Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini are accumulating 452 yards per game (-11-worst in college football) and allowing 363.3 (69th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini are putting up 32 points per game (71st in college football) and allowing 32 per game (-61-worst).

Illinois is 31st in the country in passing yards during its past three games (301.3 per game), and -36-worst in passing yards conceded (232).

The Fighting Illini are gaining 150.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (seventh-worst in college football), and giving up 131.3 per game (99th).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

Illinois' past three games have all gone over the total.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has covered the spread only two times in 10 opportunities this season.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Out of Illinois' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

This season, Illinois has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Illinois has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has compiled 1,888 yards (188.8 yards per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 282 yards with three touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has rushed for 438 yards on 95 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Reggie Love III has totaled 392 yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 893 receiving yards on 68 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 520 yards (52 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 46 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.

Jer'Zhan Newton has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up six TFL and 37 tackles.

Dylan Rosiek, Illinois' top tackler, has 52 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Xavier Scott has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 51 tackles and three passes defended.

