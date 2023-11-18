The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBC.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC

Illinois vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 16.4 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up.

Illinois went 18-2 last season when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 73.9 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

Notre Dame had a 22-1 record last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.

The Fighting Irish made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Fighting Illini shot 44.2% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.

