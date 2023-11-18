Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jackson County, Illinois has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Jackson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Rochester High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Murphysboro, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.